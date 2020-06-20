All apartments in Summit
Find more places like 150 BROAD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit, NJ
/
150 BROAD ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 PM

150 BROAD ST

150 Broad Street · (908) 273-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space. Greeted by sparkling hardwood floors and flowing into the family room the open plan leads to chef's EIK the latest in appliances stunning tile work and beautiful quartz. Fully finished lower level with windows and tile floors. Bonus work from home space! High ceilings, stylish mouldings and great flow! Master en suite with walk in closet and spa like finishes. Laundry on second level. Summit boasts top schools, great recreation facilities and an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 BROAD ST have any available units?
150 BROAD ST has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 BROAD ST have?
Some of 150 BROAD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 BROAD ST currently offering any rent specials?
150 BROAD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 BROAD ST pet-friendly?
No, 150 BROAD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 150 BROAD ST offer parking?
Yes, 150 BROAD ST does offer parking.
Does 150 BROAD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 BROAD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 BROAD ST have a pool?
No, 150 BROAD ST does not have a pool.
Does 150 BROAD ST have accessible units?
No, 150 BROAD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 150 BROAD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 BROAD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 BROAD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 BROAD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 BROAD ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Manley Court
548 Springfield Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place
Summit, NJ 07901
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr
Summit, NJ 07901
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave
Summit, NJ 07901

Similar Pages

Summit 1 BedroomsSummit 2 Bedrooms
Summit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummit Pet Friendly Places
Summit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJ
Old Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity