150 BROAD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space. Greeted by sparkling hardwood floors and flowing into the family room the open plan leads to chef's EIK the latest in appliances stunning tile work and beautiful quartz. Fully finished lower level with windows and tile floors. Bonus work from home space! High ceilings, stylish mouldings and great flow! Master en suite with walk in closet and spa like finishes. Laundry on second level. Summit boasts top schools, great recreation facilities and an easy commute.