330 2nd Street

$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks. No Smoking, NO Pets. Includes 5 beach/pool badges/beach locker, bicycles and 2 fishing poles, gas barbeque. Fully furnished 4 bedrooms with 2 master suites (mainfloor and second floor), backyard screened in porch overlooking North Wreck pond. Close to South end pavillion. Lots of room to enjoy your time at the shore with 2 additional rooms on 3rd floor for games/tv and quiet time. Located backing onto North Wreck Pond. (June 26 to July 26 Booked)