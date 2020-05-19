All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 330 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
330 2nd Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

330 2nd Street

330 2nd Street · (917) 821-2514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks. No Smoking, NO Pets. Includes 5 beach/pool badges/beach locker, bicycles and 2 fishing poles, gas barbeque. Fully furnished 4 bedrooms with 2 master suites (mainfloor and second floor), backyard screened in porch overlooking North Wreck pond. Close to South end pavillion. Lots of room to enjoy your time at the shore with 2 additional rooms on 3rd floor for games/tv and quiet time. Located backing onto North Wreck Pond. (June 26 to July 26 Booked)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 2nd Street have any available units?
330 2nd Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 2nd Street have?
Some of 330 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 330 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 330 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 330 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 330 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 330 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 330 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity