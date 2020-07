Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room tennis court

Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000. Close to Downtown Shopping, Restaurants,, Boutique Shops, Library, Theater, Tennis Courts. A Straight Shot to Beaches. Lovely Home to Enjoy the Summer in Spring Lake.