501 Beacon Boulevard

SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins. First floor includes a bright family room with fireplace, dining area, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, powder room and an incredible front porch. Second floor has master bedroom suite with a wide private balcony, 3 additional bedrooms and a full tiled hallway bathroom. Home has a full basement with a brick wall and fireplace. Attached garage, sprinkler system and private backyard patio with terraced yard completes this property. Just 5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Also very close to tennis courts, parks and great restaurants.