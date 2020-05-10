All apartments in Sea Girt
Find more places like 501 Beacon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Girt, NJ
/
501 Beacon Boulevard
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

501 Beacon Boulevard

501 Beacon Boulevard · (732) 221-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Girt
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins. First floor includes a bright family room with fireplace, dining area, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, powder room and an incredible front porch. Second floor has master bedroom suite with a wide private balcony, 3 additional bedrooms and a full tiled hallway bathroom. Home has a full basement with a brick wall and fireplace. Attached garage, sprinkler system and private backyard patio with terraced yard completes this property. Just 5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Also very close to tennis courts, parks and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have any available units?
501 Beacon Boulevard has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Beacon Boulevard have?
Some of 501 Beacon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Beacon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
501 Beacon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Beacon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 501 Beacon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 501 Beacon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Beacon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 501 Beacon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 501 Beacon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Beacon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Beacon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Beacon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 501 Beacon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt Apartments with Parking
Sea Girt Apartments with Washer-DryerSea Girt Dog Friendly Apartments
Sea Girt Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity