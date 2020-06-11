Apartment List
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ with garage

Sea Girt apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available for September- this off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway. Overlooking the north end expansive Sea Girt beach and dunes.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Central Avenue
560 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond. Gas grill connected directly to a gas line.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
306 First Avenue
306 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Great Studio Available for the Summer Season. Close to all Manasquan has to offer for a memorable summer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
161 Fletcher Avenue
161 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
111 Atlantic Avenue
111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
12 York Avenue
12 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL!! This fabulous rental is just 4 houses to the pristine Spring Lake beach and offers both ocean and lake views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2168 sqft
Enjoy your SUMMER 2020 vacation in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home . Gunite pool, convenient to Spring Lake beaches, park , lake , town & train. Impeccably clean and bright home , central ac, designer custom kitchen and baths .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Avenue
13 Pershing Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
August summer rental...

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
216 Ocean Road
216 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$26,000
Yes you can enjoy a wonderful summer in Sprig Lake! The porch beckons you to enjoy coffee, cocktails and sunsets. Immaculate home filled with warmth and ease. Beach, boardwalk and town are all a stroll away.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
239 Beachfront
239 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1727 sqft
Incredible beachfront, Top Floor, WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/15 to 8/22 for $6K.

1 of 11

Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sea Girt, NJ

Sea Girt apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

