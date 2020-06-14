/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 AM
130 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
303 Bell Place
303 Bell Place, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
637 Beacon Boulevard
637 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Waterfront furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/21/21 for $2,200. Gorgeous water views and cool breezes from Wreck Pond. Enjoy the open family room with wood burning fireplace! Large deck overlooking the water has propane grill and table set.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
407 Philadelphia Boulevard
407 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1824 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/9/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,300/month. Just 4 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
303 1st Avenue
303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2168 sqft
Enjoy your SUMMER 2020 vacation in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home . Gunite pool, convenient to Spring Lake beaches, park , lake , town & train. Impeccably clean and bright home , central ac, designer custom kitchen and baths .
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
115 Brown Avenue
115 Brown Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental. Available last week in August.. Fantastic location, fully furnished and equipped. Easy to show, but need to give tenant some notice to show. Walk to beach. Water views from almost every window.
1 of 11
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Girt
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000. July not available, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
Similar Pages
Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSea Girt 3 BedroomsSea Girt Apartments with BalconySea Girt Apartments with Garage
Sea Girt Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Girt Apartments with ParkingSea Girt Apartments with PoolSea Girt Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJ