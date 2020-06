Amenities

Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation. Close to the town center you will find convenient take out restaurants, ice cream stand, post office and more. Head east to the beach 4 blocks and there it is the beautiful ocean you have been dreaming of. 4 Beach badges are included. Available August $25,000 or through Labor Day $30,000. No pets. No smoking.