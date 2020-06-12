361 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ

/
Red Bank
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
Red Bank
110 W Westside Avenue
110 West Westside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home.
Red Bank
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.
Red Bank
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
Red Bank
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.
Red Bank
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.
Red Bank
15 Rector Place
15 Rector Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an
Fair Haven
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.
132 Peach Street
132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ
This 4 bedroom, 2.
Red Bank
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.
567 W Front Street
567 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN.
Little Silver
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.
Eatontown
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
Atlantic Highlands
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.
38 Erin Court
38 Erin Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2860 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO 38 ERIN COURT! EASY LIVING AT COTTAGE GATE! UPDATED BEDFORD MODEL IS READY FOR ITS NEXT OWNERS, FEATURING CHEF'S DELIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE C/TOPS, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH, AND PROF GRADE S/S APPLIANCES! OPEN
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
