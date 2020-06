Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area. Wood laminate flooring and great updated bathroom. Furnished. Pet Friendly. Assigned parking space. An easy commute to New York by train which is minutes away. All room sizes are approximate.