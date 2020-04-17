110 W Westside Avenue

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home. Hardware floors, crown molding, USB ports on outlets and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Viking stove. Plenty of storage between the basement, pantry and abundance of closets. The large laundry room is off of the back door AND kitchen. Energy efficient features include NEW Anderson windows, furnace, AC and tankless hot water heater. Home is equipped with FIOS OR Comcast. 4 HDMI cables installed as well. Available 7/2 for annual or multi-year lease. Sorry, no pets or smokers.