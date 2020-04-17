All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM

110 W Westside Avenue

110 West Westside Avenue · (732) 842-3434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 West Westside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home. Hardware floors, crown molding, USB ports on outlets and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Viking stove. Plenty of storage between the basement, pantry and abundance of closets. The large laundry room is off of the back door AND kitchen. Energy efficient features include NEW Anderson windows, furnace, AC and tankless hot water heater. Home is equipped with FIOS OR Comcast. 4 HDMI cables installed as well. Available 7/2 for annual or multi-year lease. Sorry, no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 W Westside Avenue have any available units?
110 W Westside Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 W Westside Avenue have?
Some of 110 W Westside Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 W Westside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 W Westside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W Westside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 W Westside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 W Westside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 W Westside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 W Westside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 W Westside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 W Westside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 W Westside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 W Westside Avenue has units with air conditioning.
