40 MURRAY PLACE

Come to see this wonderful 5 bedroom home. The kitchen is a large eat in with craftsmen made solid maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash, granite counter tops and neutral gray tile floor. The second floor comprises of 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and a bath that was renovated in 2015. Hardwood floor is throughout the second floor too. The third floor is a nice bonus with two bedrooms and a full bath with a double vanity and tiled shower stall. The carpet on the third floor is new. The full basement is excellent for storage. The house has had new replacement windows and had been recently repainted inside. The back yard is a good size and with a storage shed, parking for two cars, and raised beds for vegetable gardening. Walk to University, downtown and Riverside Elementary school