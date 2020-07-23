All apartments in Princeton
40 MURRAY PLACE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:37 PM

40 MURRAY PLACE

40 Murray Place · (609) 921-2600
Location

40 Murray Place, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come to see this wonderful 5 bedroom home. The kitchen is a large eat in with craftsmen made solid maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash, granite counter tops and neutral gray tile floor. The second floor comprises of 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and a bath that was renovated in 2015. Hardwood floor is throughout the second floor too. The third floor is a nice bonus with two bedrooms and a full bath with a double vanity and tiled shower stall. The carpet on the third floor is new. The full basement is excellent for storage. The house has had new replacement windows and had been recently repainted inside. The back yard is a good size and with a storage shed, parking for two cars, and raised beds for vegetable gardening. Walk to University, downtown and Riverside Elementary school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have any available units?
40 MURRAY PLACE has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 MURRAY PLACE have?
Some of 40 MURRAY PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 MURRAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
40 MURRAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 MURRAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 40 MURRAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 MURRAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 MURRAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
