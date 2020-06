Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top. All bathrooms have been fully renovated. Hardwood flooring through out the whole house. Professional Painted with neutral color. All new windows for the house to have more energy efficiency.