2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

2 STONEWALL CIRCLE

2 Stonewall Circle · (609) 921-2600
Location

2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3151 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home. Professionally designed renovations make it one of the most beautiful properties in the community! Gourmet kitchen featuring Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf 6 burner range/oven, Fisher & Paykel conventional wall-oven plus two dish washers - Miele and Bosch, and Wolf Steamer as a bonus. Over 3,100 square feet of living space plus a full basement makes it a single family-like lifestyle! Enter this warm home with a versatile and expansive floor plan. The main level offers a sunlit living room with bay windows, a formal dining room which brings you into the fabulous Euro-style gourmet kitchen with granite counters, bar and entertaining island, extensive counter space and cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the 2-story family room with clerestory windows and gas fireplace. Open breakfast area with access to the over-sized deck which overlooks mature trees. The main level also offers a bonus room which may be used either as a bedroom or an office. The large master suite located on the second floor includes a remodeled bathroom with stand-up glass shower, corner Jacuzzi and large windows for natural light and two large walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms and upgraded Porcelanosa bathroom offer a spacious living area. Full basement with large space for entertainment and extra storage. Two-car garage and two-zone AC. The Northridge community contains walking trails and tennis court all taken care of by the association along with lawn care and snow-removal. This beautiful home is situated minutes away from Downtown Princeton, a place that has it all from upscale and casual dining to unique and trendy boutiques and stores, and of course, Princeton University which encompasses extensive grounds, P.U. Art Museum, and McCarter Theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have any available units?
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have?
Some of 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 STONEWALL CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
