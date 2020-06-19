2 STONEWALL CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room tennis court

Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home. Professionally designed renovations make it one of the most beautiful properties in the community! Gourmet kitchen featuring Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf 6 burner range/oven, Fisher & Paykel conventional wall-oven plus two dish washers - Miele and Bosch, and Wolf Steamer as a bonus. Over 3,100 square feet of living space plus a full basement makes it a single family-like lifestyle! Enter this warm home with a versatile and expansive floor plan. The main level offers a sunlit living room with bay windows, a formal dining room which brings you into the fabulous Euro-style gourmet kitchen with granite counters, bar and entertaining island, extensive counter space and cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the 2-story family room with clerestory windows and gas fireplace. Open breakfast area with access to the over-sized deck which overlooks mature trees. The main level also offers a bonus room which may be used either as a bedroom or an office. The large master suite located on the second floor includes a remodeled bathroom with stand-up glass shower, corner Jacuzzi and large windows for natural light and two large walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms and upgraded Porcelanosa bathroom offer a spacious living area. Full basement with large space for entertainment and extra storage. Two-car garage and two-zone AC. The Northridge community contains walking trails and tennis court all taken care of by the association along with lawn care and snow-removal. This beautiful home is situated minutes away from Downtown Princeton, a place that has it all from upscale and casual dining to unique and trendy boutiques and stores, and of course, Princeton University which encompasses extensive grounds, P.U. Art Museum, and McCarter Theater.