Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash. Laminate flooring thru out plus updated insulated windows. Includes Washer/Dryer in unit - Water and Heat. Wall Window A/C tenant responsible for electric. 1 Car off street parking available at an additional $200/mo. No Smoking/No Pets