Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

14 WILKINSON WAY

14 Wilkinson Way · (732) 450-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
TURN-KEY TOWNHOME in Washington Oaks offers sophisticated use of space. Step into the airy, light-filled, two-story foyer with a twice-turned staircase and hardwood floors as far as you can see. Nine-foot ceilings, divided-pane windows, custom moldings, and classic columns add heft and history but with a modern touch -- one room flows right into the next, offering easy and comfortable entertaining possibilities. Beyond the foyer, the dining room and living room are separated by a common fireplace; and a knee wall separates the living room from the breakfast room (with a door to the back patio), and brings you back around through the upgraded kitchen towards the foyer. A powder room and entrance to the garage round out the first floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and adjacent double-sinked bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a stall shower. A second bedroom is adjacent to the nearby laundry room, and the third bedroom has two good-sized closets with its own entrance to the bathroom that is also accessible from the hallway. The attractively finished basement offers flexible space for movies, tv, computers or recreation, plus a private office, and good storage areas. The back patio provides a pleasant spot for grilling, family meals, or relaxing. One-car attached garage. This home is in beautiful condition with hardwood floors downstairs and new engineered wood floors upstairs. Princeton schools, convenient to Princeton University, town, trains, Rte 1 shopping, and I-295. EASY LIVING AND GREAT LOCATION! Landlord pays HOA monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have any available units?
14 WILKINSON WAY has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 WILKINSON WAY have?
Some of 14 WILKINSON WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 WILKINSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14 WILKINSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 WILKINSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14 WILKINSON WAY offers parking.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have a pool?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 WILKINSON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 WILKINSON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
