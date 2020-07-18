14 WILKINSON WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

TURN-KEY TOWNHOME in Washington Oaks offers sophisticated use of space. Step into the airy, light-filled, two-story foyer with a twice-turned staircase and hardwood floors as far as you can see. Nine-foot ceilings, divided-pane windows, custom moldings, and classic columns add heft and history but with a modern touch -- one room flows right into the next, offering easy and comfortable entertaining possibilities. Beyond the foyer, the dining room and living room are separated by a common fireplace; and a knee wall separates the living room from the breakfast room (with a door to the back patio), and brings you back around through the upgraded kitchen towards the foyer. A powder room and entrance to the garage round out the first floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and adjacent double-sinked bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a stall shower. A second bedroom is adjacent to the nearby laundry room, and the third bedroom has two good-sized closets with its own entrance to the bathroom that is also accessible from the hallway. The attractively finished basement offers flexible space for movies, tv, computers or recreation, plus a private office, and good storage areas. The back patio provides a pleasant spot for grilling, family meals, or relaxing. One-car attached garage. This home is in beautiful condition with hardwood floors downstairs and new engineered wood floors upstairs. Princeton schools, convenient to Princeton University, town, trains, Rte 1 shopping, and I-295. EASY LIVING AND GREAT LOCATION! Landlord pays HOA monthly fee.