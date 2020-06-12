209 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

/
3 bedroom apartments
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.
Point Pleasant Beach
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
Point Pleasant Beach
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11 to 9/13 for $2,500 per week or 8/1 to 9/7 for $11K. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
Point Pleasant Beach
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.
Point Pleasant Beach
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.
Point Pleasant Beach
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.
Point Pleasant Beach
14 Minard Place
14 Minard Place, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL, Only July 11th to18th & July 25th to Aug 1st is available. Come To The Beach! Foot steps from the sand, waves & great Summer fun! Located on the quiet end of the famous Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.
Point Pleasant Beach
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.
Point Pleasant Beach
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.
Point Pleasant Beach
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Don't Miss this This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.
Point Pleasant Beach
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area.
Point Pleasant Beach
127 Trenton Avenue
127 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer Rental! Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room.
Point Pleasant Beach
122 Ocean Avenue
122 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
This newly renovated duplex is located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. This first floor unit is apox. 1000 sq/ft. with 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room with a pull out sofa, kitchen, dining area, laundry and a private deck.
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.
Point Pleasant Beach
402 Elizabeth Avenue
402 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL IN POINT PLEASANT BEACH. HAS A WONDERFUL LOCATION LOOKING AT THE LAKE OF LOUISE.USE THE PRIVATE BEACH DOWN THE STREET WITH 10 BEACH BADGES INCLUDED.
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Washington Avenue
304 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard.
Point Pleasant Beach
255 Boardwalk
255 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them.
