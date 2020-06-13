/
furnished apartments
87 Furnished Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
255 Boardwalk
255 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant Beach
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
1 Unit Available
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
