Amenities

garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .Enjoy the private backyard resort ! Short walk to the beach, boardwalk, downtown shopping, and area restaurants! Sorry no pets! Non smokers!