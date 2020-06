Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL IN POINT PLEASANT BEACH. HAS A WONDERFUL LOCATION LOOKING AT THE LAKE OF LOUISE.USE THE PRIVATE BEACH DOWN THE STREET WITH 10 BEACH BADGES INCLUDED.IT HAS AN ENSUITE ON THE FIRST LEVEL WITH A LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WHICH GOES OUTSIDE TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.THE SECOND LEVEL HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND A VERY LARGE MASTER SUITE. THE THIRD LEVEL HAS A FULL BATHROOM AND A SITTING ROOM OR BEDROOM.HAS A GAS GRILL.