255 Boardwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them. Steps from Jenkinson's beautiful beaches, boardwalk, restaurant, nightclub, aquarium and amusement park. All of the excitement and relaxation a family could ask for. Start your summer early before this home is gone. This home was completely renovated last year, almost everything is new. Also included is an outdoor grill and shower.