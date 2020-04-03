All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
255 Boardwalk · (848) 333-2556
Location

255 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them. Steps from Jenkinson's beautiful beaches, boardwalk, restaurant, nightclub, aquarium and amusement park. All of the excitement and relaxation a family could ask for. Start your summer early before this home is gone. This home was completely renovated last year, almost everything is new. Also included is an outdoor grill and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Boardwalk have any available units?
255 Boardwalk has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 Boardwalk have?
Some of 255 Boardwalk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Boardwalk currently offering any rent specials?
255 Boardwalk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Boardwalk pet-friendly?
No, 255 Boardwalk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 255 Boardwalk offer parking?
Yes, 255 Boardwalk does offer parking.
Does 255 Boardwalk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Boardwalk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Boardwalk have a pool?
No, 255 Boardwalk does not have a pool.
Does 255 Boardwalk have accessible units?
No, 255 Boardwalk does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Boardwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Boardwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Boardwalk have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Boardwalk does not have units with air conditioning.
