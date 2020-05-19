304 Arnold Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants. The house has enough parking for approximately 10 vehicles. There are multiple decks with a 2 car garage for storage of bikes/chairs etc. Garage also contains a workout room with free weights. 5 BR/2 full baths. All bedrooms are nicely decorated and freshly painted. The kitchen is newer with granite and a wet bar. The back yard is very large with a beautiful outdoor shower, covered patio, natural gas grill, fire pit, TV, multiple table sets, and yard games for entertaining. Dogs Ok with owner approval.