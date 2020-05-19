All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
304 Arnold Avenue

304 Arnold Avenue · (973) 650-6327
Location

304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants. The house has enough parking for approximately 10 vehicles. There are multiple decks with a 2 car garage for storage of bikes/chairs etc. Garage also contains a workout room with free weights. 5 BR/2 full baths. All bedrooms are nicely decorated and freshly painted. The kitchen is newer with granite and a wet bar. The back yard is very large with a beautiful outdoor shower, covered patio, natural gas grill, fire pit, TV, multiple table sets, and yard games for entertaining. Dogs Ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Arnold Avenue have any available units?
304 Arnold Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Arnold Avenue have?
Some of 304 Arnold Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Arnold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Arnold Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Arnold Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Arnold Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 304 Arnold Avenue does offer parking.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Arnold Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Arnold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Arnold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Arnold Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Arnold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Arnold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
