319 Arnold Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer. 3 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk, or the center of town with shops and restaurants. Fully equipped cook's kitchen has access to the deck and yard with charcoal grill and outdoor eating area, large dining area and a comfortable living room where everyone can relaxConvenient off-street parking for 3 cars plus 5 parking permits for street parking included. Amenities include 6 beach badges to Jenkinsons, WiFi, Roku, dishwasher, washer, dryer, ironing board, beach chairs and umbrella.