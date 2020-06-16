All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue

319 Arnold Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Location

319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer. 3 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk, or the center of town with shops and restaurants. Fully equipped cook's kitchen has access to the deck and yard with charcoal grill and outdoor eating area, large dining area and a comfortable living room where everyone can relaxConvenient off-street parking for 3 cars plus 5 parking permits for street parking included. Amenities include 6 beach badges to Jenkinsons, WiFi, Roku, dishwasher, washer, dryer, ironing board, beach chairs and umbrella.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Arnold Avenue have any available units?
319 Arnold Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Arnold Avenue have?
Some of 319 Arnold Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Arnold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Arnold Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Arnold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 Arnold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 Arnold Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Arnold Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Arnold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Arnold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Arnold Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Arnold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Arnold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
