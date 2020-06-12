/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1882 Lanes Mill Road
1882 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
LOOK NO FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE boasts 2 nice size BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUDRY ROOM.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL RATE BEGINS OCT 1, 2020 THR MAY 15, 2021. Currently available Sept. @ 6,000.00 for this month. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
94 Sawmill Road
94 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1088 sqft
Come see this recently renovated condo. Kitchen is equipped with all new appliances including Microwave and over sized refrigerator.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
56 Linden Court
56 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1224 sqft
Fairway Mews summer rental! Relax and enjoy the amenities of this gated community which includes a clubhouse, unground swimming pool, tennis and golf. This updated and neutrally decorated 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1205 5th Avenue
1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 10 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Similar Pages
Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 3 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Balcony
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with GaragePoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with GymPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with ParkingPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ