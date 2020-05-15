310 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, updated bath, eat-in kit, spacious living room & over sized bedroom with double closets. Complex sits back off the street in a park-like setting w/ barbecue & picnic areas, plenty of parking, on site laundry facilities & walk able to Bay Head train station & town with a variety of shops & restaurants that you can enjoy. No pets as per Association rules. Avail @ $1,450 week, 2 wk minimum as per Assoc rules.