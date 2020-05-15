All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:28 PM

310 Maryland Avenue

310 Maryland Avenue · (732) 616-3729
Location

310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 A · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, updated bath, eat-in kit, spacious living room & over sized bedroom with double closets. Complex sits back off the street in a park-like setting w/ barbecue & picnic areas, plenty of parking, on site laundry facilities & walk able to Bay Head train station & town with a variety of shops & restaurants that you can enjoy. No pets as per Association rules. Avail @ $1,450 week, 2 wk minimum as per Assoc rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
310 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 310 Maryland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 310 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 310 Maryland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 310 Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
