97 Asbury Avenue

The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill. FOUR BLOCKS from beach. Steps from walking path that leads to the boardwalk. This is a 2nd & 3rd floor unit of a two family home, with an open 3rd floor that could a 3rd bedroom. Shared laundry & storage in basement. Come live the beach lifestyle you know you've been craving for months! It's time for YOU to become a local!***THIS IS AN ANNUAL RENTAL******ALSO AVAIABLE FOR A SUMMER RENTAL*** @ $7,500/mo. Plus option for 7/1/20 until Labor Day 9/7/20 for $15,000 (Labor Day week Free)