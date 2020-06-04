All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 97 Asbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
97 Asbury Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 PM

97 Asbury Avenue

97 Asbury Avenue · (732) 455-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit # 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill. FOUR BLOCKS from beach. Steps from walking path that leads to the boardwalk. This is a 2nd & 3rd floor unit of a two family home, with an open 3rd floor that could a 3rd bedroom. Shared laundry & storage in basement. Come live the beach lifestyle you know you've been craving for months! It's time for YOU to become a local!***THIS IS AN ANNUAL RENTAL******ALSO AVAIABLE FOR A SUMMER RENTAL*** @ $7,500/mo. Plus option for 7/1/20 until Labor Day 9/7/20 for $15,000 (Labor Day week Free)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Asbury Avenue have any available units?
97 Asbury Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 97 Asbury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
97 Asbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 97 Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 97 Asbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Asbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 97 Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 97 Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Asbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Asbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Asbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 97 Asbury Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity