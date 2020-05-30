91 Clark Avenue

Amenities
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere. 3 BRs (Sleeps 8 w/Queen BR on 1st Fl, 2nd Floor Features King in 2nd BR & 2 Queens in 3rd BR. 1-1/2 BA PLUS Designer Outdoor Shower. w/Hot & Cold Water. 4 BEACH BADGES & DOG FRIENDLY (Case By Case). Fantastic outdoor Space w/BBQ, Shower & Great Wrap-Around Porch. Fully-Equipped Rental w/Spacious Living Room, Dining Room w/Gorgeous Original Moldings, Hardwood Floors. Includes Linens, WASHER/DRYER, Central Air, Cable/WIFI. Beautiful Park Across the Street. Cleaning Fee: $200, Security $1000, Winter begins November @$1900 month + Util +250 Cleaning