Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:41 AM

91 Clark Avenue

91 Clark Avenue · (732) 481-2110
Location

91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER or WINTER · Avail. now

$2,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere. 3 BRs (Sleeps 8 w/Queen BR on 1st Fl, 2nd Floor Features King in 2nd BR & 2 Queens in 3rd BR. 1-1/2 BA PLUS Designer Outdoor Shower. w/Hot & Cold Water. 4 BEACH BADGES & DOG FRIENDLY (Case By Case). Fantastic outdoor Space w/BBQ, Shower & Great Wrap-Around Porch. Fully-Equipped Rental w/Spacious Living Room, Dining Room w/Gorgeous Original Moldings, Hardwood Floors. Includes Linens, WASHER/DRYER, Central Air, Cable/WIFI. Beautiful Park Across the Street. Cleaning Fee: $200, Security $1000, Winter begins November @$1900 month + Util +250 Cleaning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Clark Avenue have any available units?
91 Clark Avenue has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 91 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 Clark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 Clark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 91 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 91 Clark Avenue does offer parking.
Does 91 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Clark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91 Clark Avenue has units with air conditioning.
