61 Stockton Avenue

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends. Rare first floor King bdrm , double King master bdrms on 2nd floor w/ en suite baths inc jetted tub, & 3rd floor King bdrm & 1/2 bath. Fully stocked kitchen w/ 2 farm sinks & wine cooler. 4 outdoor porches , inc waterview of Fletcher Lake, to enjoy summer breezes. 1 car garage plus 1 addtl parking spot, bonus rec room, washer/dryer, TV w/ cable, wifi, & air cond throughout . Recently installed patio with table/chairs and BBQ, tiki hut/bar and large grassy area complete the exterior areas.