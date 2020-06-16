All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 61 Stockton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
61 Stockton Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:29 PM

61 Stockton Avenue

61 Stockton Avenue · (732) 682-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends. Rare first floor King bdrm , double King master bdrms on 2nd floor w/ en suite baths inc jetted tub, & 3rd floor King bdrm & 1/2 bath. Fully stocked kitchen w/ 2 farm sinks & wine cooler. 4 outdoor porches , inc waterview of Fletcher Lake, to enjoy summer breezes. 1 car garage plus 1 addtl parking spot, bonus rec room, washer/dryer, TV w/ cable, wifi, & air cond throughout . Recently installed patio with table/chairs and BBQ, tiki hut/bar and large grassy area complete the exterior areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Stockton Avenue have any available units?
61 Stockton Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Stockton Avenue have?
Some of 61 Stockton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Stockton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Stockton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Stockton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Stockton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Stockton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Stockton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Stockton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Stockton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Stockton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Stockton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Stockton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 61 Stockton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity