52 Embury Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL! This totally renovated home is sure to please. This seasonal rental offers a prime location only 2 blocks to the beach and town center, also easy access to Asbury Park and transportation center. No detail was left undone at this beautiful home. The exterior offers an open wrap around porch, side patio foe al fresco dining and outside shower. Inside an open floor plan greets you with a large living room, comfortable dining room and a new fully equipped kitchen and half bath. The second level offers a master suite with en suite full bath, 2 additional guest rooms and full bath with laundry.