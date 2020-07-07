All apartments in Ocean Grove
52 Embury Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

52 Embury Avenue

52 Embury Avenue · (732) 361-0770
Location

52 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SEASONAL RENTAL! This totally renovated home is sure to please. This seasonal rental offers a prime location only 2 blocks to the beach and town center, also easy access to Asbury Park and transportation center. No detail was left undone at this beautiful home. The exterior offers an open wrap around porch, side patio foe al fresco dining and outside shower. Inside an open floor plan greets you with a large living room, comfortable dining room and a new fully equipped kitchen and half bath. The second level offers a master suite with en suite full bath, 2 additional guest rooms and full bath with laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Embury Avenue have any available units?
52 Embury Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 52 Embury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Embury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Embury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Embury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 52 Embury Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 Embury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Embury Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Embury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Embury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Embury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Embury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
