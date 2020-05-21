All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:58 PM

27 Broadway

27 Broadway · (732) 776-6400
Location

27 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
shuffle board
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
AWESOME SUMMER RENTAL! Lake front with ocean views second beach block. This spacious family home offers a large wrap around porch, rear deck with Grill and outside shower. The interior features living room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, laundry room, bedroom and 2 half baths. The second and third level have a combination of 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large wrap-around porch is bonus living space with lake and ocean views. This one of a kind location is across from shuffleboard and tennis! One block to the beach close to downtown Ocean Grove and Asbury Park. Available May 25 thru July 25 Rate $5500/week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Broadway have any available units?
27 Broadway has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Broadway have?
Some of 27 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
27 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 27 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 27 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 27 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 27 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Broadway have a pool?
No, 27 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 27 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 27 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
