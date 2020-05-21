27 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking shuffle board bbq/grill tennis court

AWESOME SUMMER RENTAL! Lake front with ocean views second beach block. This spacious family home offers a large wrap around porch, rear deck with Grill and outside shower. The interior features living room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, laundry room, bedroom and 2 half baths. The second and third level have a combination of 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large wrap-around porch is bonus living space with lake and ocean views. This one of a kind location is across from shuffleboard and tennis! One block to the beach close to downtown Ocean Grove and Asbury Park. Available May 25 thru July 25 Rate $5500/week