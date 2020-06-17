18 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER 2020 Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove this Summer in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.This house offers three floors with bedrooms on the first and third floors, two big living rooms with the best ocean views, and an extra large updated kitchen with attached dining room. Every bedroom has its own full bathroom not to mention three levels of porches that look right at the the Atlantic Ocean. Close to town, Boardwalk and Booming Asbury Park JULY AND AUGUST 6900 weekly Sept,October 4900 weekly Additional 350 cleaning fee Additional bedrooms upon request for additional cost (2900 monthly plus utilities starting November winter 2021)Available June 27-July 4,July 11-18 , Aug 8-Sept 30 sept 19,500 october 19,500