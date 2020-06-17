All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 18 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
18 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

18 Ocean Avenue

18 Ocean Avenue · (732) 776-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUMMER 2020 Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove this Summer in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.This house offers three floors with bedrooms on the first and third floors, two big living rooms with the best ocean views, and an extra large updated kitchen with attached dining room. Every bedroom has its own full bathroom not to mention three levels of porches that look right at the the Atlantic Ocean. Close to town, Boardwalk and Booming Asbury Park JULY AND AUGUST 6900 weekly Sept,October 4900 weekly Additional 350 cleaning fee Additional bedrooms upon request for additional cost (2900 monthly plus utilities starting November winter 2021)Available June 27-July 4,July 11-18 , Aug 8-Sept 30 sept 19,500 october 19,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
18 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 18 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 18 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity