AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park. Two levels of living encompass three bedrooms, a bar hangout area, large family room with oversized flat screen TV. Open style eat in kitchen, half bath and laundry. Minutes away from Ocean Grove's quiet beaches. Watch Asbury Park's weekly fireworks from you private deck. Close to fantastic restaurants and shopping. Rent 18 Atlantic's penthouse to truly relax and enjoy. Includes high speed internet. Close to Train and Bus to Manhattan.