15 Atlantic Avenue

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE. Lovingly maintained & fully-equipped apartment with Cable, WIFI and utilities included (except gas). Adorable kitchen, dining room & spacious living room provide a perfect haven for the winter. In addition to Ocean Views you can gaze upon the exquisitely groomed gardens in the award-winning restored 125 year old Victorian. And, Just a Stone's Throw from Red Hot Asbury Park. Sorry No PETS & NO SMOKING. Good Credit & Proof of Income required. Sheets for 2 Full beds & Linens not provided. $200 Cleaning fee.