Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:50 AM

15 Atlantic Avenue

15 Atlantic Avenue · (732) 481-2110
Location

15 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit WINTER RENTAL · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE. Lovingly maintained & fully-equipped apartment with Cable, WIFI and utilities included (except gas). Adorable kitchen, dining room & spacious living room provide a perfect haven for the winter. In addition to Ocean Views you can gaze upon the exquisitely groomed gardens in the award-winning restored 125 year old Victorian. And, Just a Stone's Throw from Red Hot Asbury Park. Sorry No PETS & NO SMOKING. Good Credit & Proof of Income required. Sheets for 2 Full beds & Linens not provided. $200 Cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
15 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 15 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
