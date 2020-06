Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town. This 2BR, 1-1/2BA is filled w/charm w/Hardwood Floors & Central Air! 1st Fl offers a Cheery Open Feeling w/Gas Fireplace in Living Room that Leads to Dining Room, Sizable Kitchen & Half BA. The Sweet Back Patio is ideal for BBQ or Relax on the Rocking-Chair Porch. 2nd Fl Features 2 BR's (One in Front & Back) w/Large Closets in Hallway & Full BA. Find Bonus Rooms on 3rd Fl w/New Carpet! Great Spot for an Office, Exercise &/or Playroom. Full Basement w/W&D. Available September 8-May 15 @$1550 Month + Utilities +$250 cleaning fee. Good Credit required. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS or SMOKING