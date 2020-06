Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

This adorable summer rental has so much to offer! It features an open layout with a spacious living room with a queen sleep sofa, 2 bedrooms (both with 2 twins) a full bath and a delightful, private rear enclosed porch. There is a cute rear patio with a grill as well! AC, wifi, washer/dryer and a smart TV complete this nifty package! $500 security, $125 cleaning fee. NO SMOKING/VAPING Currently rented 6/27-7/11 and 8/15-8/22.