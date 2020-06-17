108 Clark Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath. Great layout w/living room that has a queen sized pull out couch, full kitchen w/entertaining island, large dining room & basement. Private, furnished back patio for dining & gathering friends & family. Includes bed linens & towels plus beach towels, gas grill w/full tank, 4 O.G. beach badges, 3 beach chairs 2 umbrellas, 3 bikes, WiFi and cable TV, Washer/Dryer, 2 coffee makers, Central Air. Sleeps up to 7 people. Dog friendly (up to 2). Sat to Sat with check in at 4pm & check out at 11am. $2,000/wk for June $2,850/wk for July & Aug $1,000 Security, $175 Cleaning Fee. July Aug & Sept Sold Out. Weeks avail 6/6 & 6/13,