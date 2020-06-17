All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

108 Clark Avenue

108 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath. Great layout w/living room that has a queen sized pull out couch, full kitchen w/entertaining island, large dining room & basement. Private, furnished back patio for dining & gathering friends & family. Includes bed linens & towels plus beach towels, gas grill w/full tank, 4 O.G. beach badges, 3 beach chairs 2 umbrellas, 3 bikes, WiFi and cable TV, Washer/Dryer, 2 coffee makers, Central Air. Sleeps up to 7 people. Dog friendly (up to 2). Sat to Sat with check in at 4pm & check out at 11am. $2,000/wk for June $2,850/wk for July & Aug $1,000 Security, $175 Cleaning Fee. July Aug & Sept Sold Out. Weeks avail 6/6 & 6/13,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Clark Avenue have any available units?
108 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Grove, NJ.
What amenities does 108 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 108 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Clark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Clark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 108 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 108 Clark Avenue does offer parking.
Does 108 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Clark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Clark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Clark Avenue has units with air conditioning.
