102 Lake Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental. 1 BR, 1 Bath renovated condo just steps from the Asbury footbridge, close to restaurants, shopping, beach and boardwalk. Spectacular Lake views from 2 private porches. Vaulted ceilings, open layout with hardwood flooring and upgrades throughout. W/D in unit with large closets and plenty of storage space. Utilities and Wifi Access included.