102 Lake Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:34 PM

102 Lake Avenue

102 Lake Avenue · (800) 531-2885 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental. 1 BR, 1 Bath renovated condo just steps from the Asbury footbridge, close to restaurants, shopping, beach and boardwalk. Spectacular Lake views from 2 private porches. Vaulted ceilings, open layout with hardwood flooring and upgrades throughout. W/D in unit with large closets and plenty of storage space. Utilities and Wifi Access included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lake Avenue have any available units?
102 Lake Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 102 Lake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 102 Lake Avenue offer parking?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
