North Bergen, NJ
9252 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:44 AM

9252 KENNEDY BLVD

9252 Kennedy Blvd · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9252 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 0 7 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautiful elevator building offering one of the largest homes... spiraling 1631sqft with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home one block away from Hudson Park & NYC bus transportation. Home features oversized windows & plenty of natural light. Open floor plan with 9ft ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Custom kitchen with 36" cabinets, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and master bath with jetted tub. Modern baths. Washer dryer in the home. One assigned outdoor parking space included. Close to restaurants, shops, parks and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
9252 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 9252 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9252 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9252 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9252 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9252 KENNEDY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9252 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
