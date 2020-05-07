9252 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Beautiful elevator building offering one of the largest homes... spiraling 1631sqft with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home one block away from Hudson Park & NYC bus transportation. Home features oversized windows & plenty of natural light. Open floor plan with 9ft ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Custom kitchen with 36" cabinets, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and master bath with jetted tub. Modern baths. Washer dryer in the home. One assigned outdoor parking space included. Close to restaurants, shops, parks and transportation.