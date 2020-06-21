8913 RIVERSIDE PL

Amenities

Move right into this Townhouse-style living spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home freshly painted and renovated. Picture window with direct NYC skyline and Hudson River views. Kitchen has granite countertops, center island, new gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Open living room with plentry of room for dining area and office. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. Other features include brand new in-unit washer/dryer, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors throughout and Central AC. 1 car parking in garage as well as plenty of storage. Pet friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Bus to NYC at corner and close to shopping, restaurants and attractions. Commuters dream, one block to NYC bus, close to ferry and light rail. Restaurant, shopping area and many more nearby.