Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

8913 RIVERSIDE PL

8913 Riverside Pl · (201) 792-4300
Location

8913 Riverside Pl, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move right into this Townhouse-style living spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home freshly painted and renovated. Picture window with direct NYC skyline and Hudson River views. Kitchen has granite countertops, center island, new gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Open living room with plentry of room for dining area and office. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. Other features include brand new in-unit washer/dryer, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors throughout and Central AC. 1 car parking in garage as well as plenty of storage. Pet friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Bus to NYC at corner and close to shopping, restaurants and attractions. Commuters dream, one block to NYC bus, close to ferry and light rail. Restaurant, shopping area and many more nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have any available units?
8913 RIVERSIDE PL has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have?
Some of 8913 RIVERSIDE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 RIVERSIDE PL currently offering any rent specials?
8913 RIVERSIDE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 RIVERSIDE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL is pet friendly.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL offer parking?
Yes, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL does offer parking.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have a pool?
No, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL does not have a pool.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have accessible units?
No, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 RIVERSIDE PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8913 RIVERSIDE PL has units with air conditioning.
