8504 LIBERTY AVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, approximately 1100 square foot spacious residence. This fantastic rental offers recessed lighting, hardwood floors, nice sized rooms, large windows with lots of light streaming through. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steal appliances, including double door refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range and dishwasher. Kitchen also offers glass tile backsplash, great cabinet space, granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring. Enjoy large sized bedroom featuring large closets and ceiling fans. Conveniently, located near shopping, restaurants and local parks. Easy commute to NYC via bus. Virtually staged. 1 months broker fee, 1 months sec deposit.