8504 LIBERTY AVE
8504 LIBERTY AVE

8504 Liberty Avenue · (201) 659-8600
Location

8504 Liberty Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, approximately 1100 square foot spacious residence. This fantastic rental offers recessed lighting, hardwood floors, nice sized rooms, large windows with lots of light streaming through. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steal appliances, including double door refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range and dishwasher. Kitchen also offers glass tile backsplash, great cabinet space, granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring. Enjoy large sized bedroom featuring large closets and ceiling fans. Conveniently, located near shopping, restaurants and local parks. Easy commute to NYC via bus. Virtually staged. 1 months broker fee, 1 months sec deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have any available units?
8504 LIBERTY AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have?
Some of 8504 LIBERTY AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 LIBERTY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8504 LIBERTY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 LIBERTY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE offer parking?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have a pool?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have accessible units?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 LIBERTY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8504 LIBERTY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8504 LIBERTY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
