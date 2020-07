Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to 76th Street Apartments, our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water. Our location can't be beat only 30 minutes to NYC and great access to all major routes and shopping malls. Come make 76th Street Apartments your new home.