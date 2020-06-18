7501 BLVD EAST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 1,000 Sqft, 2nd Floor Apt in Lovely 2-Family Residence on Prestigious Boulevard East with Unobstructed Panoramic Views of Hudson River and NYC Skyline! Classic Tudor Home on Corner of Historic Landmark, Red Brick Street, Private Separate Entrance, Parquet Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Tile Floor Kitchen with NEW Granite Countertop & Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Over-the-Range Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal). Vintage Bath with Separate Tub & Shower, 4 Walk-In Closets (Deep Double Bar in Living Room & Dining Room, Extra Large Bedroom Cedar Plus Huge Storage). Includes Heat (Programmable Touch Screen Thermostat) and Hot Water, Remote Dimmer Light Ceiling Fans, Video Doorbell Intercom. Freshly Painted, Pets permitted. One (1) parking spot in-front of driveway available. Move-In Ready. Memorial Viewing Park Cliff Directly Across Street. Braddock County Park, NYC Bus/Ferry/Light Rail/Path/GWB/Van Transportation Literally at your Doorstep! Fabulous Location, Must See!