North Bergen, NJ
7501 BLVD EAST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:29 PM

7501 BLVD EAST

7501 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
North Bergen
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

7501 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 1,000 Sqft, 2nd Floor Apt in Lovely 2-Family Residence on Prestigious Boulevard East with Unobstructed Panoramic Views of Hudson River and NYC Skyline! Classic Tudor Home on Corner of Historic Landmark, Red Brick Street, Private Separate Entrance, Parquet Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Tile Floor Kitchen with NEW Granite Countertop & Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Over-the-Range Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal). Vintage Bath with Separate Tub & Shower, 4 Walk-In Closets (Deep Double Bar in Living Room & Dining Room, Extra Large Bedroom Cedar Plus Huge Storage). Includes Heat (Programmable Touch Screen Thermostat) and Hot Water, Remote Dimmer Light Ceiling Fans, Video Doorbell Intercom. Freshly Painted, Pets permitted. One (1) parking spot in-front of driveway available. Move-In Ready. Memorial Viewing Park Cliff Directly Across Street. Braddock County Park, NYC Bus/Ferry/Light Rail/Path/GWB/Van Transportation Literally at your Doorstep! Fabulous Location, Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 BLVD EAST have any available units?
7501 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7501 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 7501 BLVD EAST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
7501 BLVD EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 BLVD EAST is pet friendly.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST offer parking?
Yes, 7501 BLVD EAST does offer parking.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST have a pool?
No, 7501 BLVD EAST does not have a pool.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 7501 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
