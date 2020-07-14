All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

24 BERGEN RIDGE RD

24 Bergen Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

24 Bergen Ridge Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful 3rd floor apartment in the Bergen Ridge community, nestled between the Palisades and the Hudson river with stunning views of the NYC skyline. Very conveniently located steps away from transportation(NJ Transit, Shuttles to NYC/Ferry/Light Rail), Hudson County Park and Edgewater(Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Boardwalk, etc.). Bathroom, kitchen, and hardwood floors completely renovated 2 years ago. New stainless steel appliances and front-loading Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned 1-car parking space included. Central AC & efficient central gas heating. Utilities cost appx $150 a month. Appx 1100 square feet. Outdoor community pool with the same great view. One-time non-refundable fee of $500 required for pets. Credit check, 0.5Month realtor brokerage commission, 1.5Month security deposit required. Listing agent is co-owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have any available units?
24 BERGEN RIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have?
Some of 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
24 BERGEN RIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD is pet friendly.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD has a pool.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 BERGEN RIDGE RD has units with air conditioning.
