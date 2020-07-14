24 BERGEN RIDGE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful 3rd floor apartment in the Bergen Ridge community, nestled between the Palisades and the Hudson river with stunning views of the NYC skyline. Very conveniently located steps away from transportation(NJ Transit, Shuttles to NYC/Ferry/Light Rail), Hudson County Park and Edgewater(Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Boardwalk, etc.). Bathroom, kitchen, and hardwood floors completely renovated 2 years ago. New stainless steel appliances and front-loading Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned 1-car parking space included. Central AC & efficient central gas heating. Utilities cost appx $150 a month. Appx 1100 square feet. Outdoor community pool with the same great view. One-time non-refundable fee of $500 required for pets. Credit check, 0.5Month realtor brokerage commission, 1.5Month security deposit required. Listing agent is co-owner.