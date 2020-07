Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace courtyard microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Cozy 3 bedroom 3 bath first floor unit with basement, private washer/dryer, jacuzzi tub, gas fireplace, courtyard and private driveway for 2 cars will feel like your own home! Completely gated and secure entrance around the entire property. Walking distance to the Tonnelle Avenue Light Rail provides an easy commute to NYC. Flexible move in late August/September 1. Call for a tour today!