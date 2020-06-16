1400 9TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The apartment features a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with massive closets, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and newer appliances, and a beautifully-renovated full bathroom. The unit is complete with newer windows on almost every side - bringing in TONS of natural light in every room. All applicants must complete standard lease application, credit check, and employment/income verification to be considered. Upon application acceptance, the fees to secure the unit include 1-month rent, 1.5 months security deposit, and 1-month broker fee. Available for a minimum 1-year lease. Move-in available January 1, 2020. You won't find better value anywhere else! This is the one!