North Bergen, NJ
1400 9TH ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM

1400 9TH ST

1400 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 9th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The apartment features a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with massive closets, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and newer appliances, and a beautifully-renovated full bathroom. The unit is complete with newer windows on almost every side - bringing in TONS of natural light in every room. All applicants must complete standard lease application, credit check, and employment/income verification to be considered. Upon application acceptance, the fees to secure the unit include 1-month rent, 1.5 months security deposit, and 1-month broker fee. Available for a minimum 1-year lease. Move-in available January 1, 2020. You won't find better value anywhere else! This is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 9TH ST have any available units?
1400 9TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 1400 9TH ST have?
Some of 1400 9TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1400 9TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 9TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1400 9TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1400 9TH ST offer parking?
No, 1400 9TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1400 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 9TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 1400 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1400 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1400 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 9TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 9TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
