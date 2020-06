1303 12TH ST

Amenities

HOME SWEET HOME! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY THIS 3 BEDROOM, APARTMENT WAS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND OFFERS MODERN FEATURES IN A NON-OWNER OCCUPIED TWO FAMILY HOME. THIS IS A COZY APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, THREE BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, GLEAMING WOOD FLOORS, PLENTY OF WINDOWS AND CLOSET SPACE. ONE BLOCK AWAY TO MAJOR TRANSPORTATION TO NYC (BUS), HOBOKEN, JERSEY CITY PATH AND SURROUNDING AREAS. THIS APARTMENT IS MOVE IN READY AND TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, BROKER FEE, AND ONE PLUS MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS.