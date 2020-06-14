60 Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 41
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 81
1 of 12
1 of 39
1 of 55
The world headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals and many other medical care facilities and companies, including Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the New Jersey Cancer Institute, are located in New Brunswick, NJ. No wonder its been dubbed The Health Care City.
An energetic city of just over 55,000 residents, New Brunswick, New Jersey often seems busier in the daytime, with corporate and medical employees, and college students and college staff bustling around town. With a popular cultural arts center, stellar medical facilities, and prestigious institutes of higher learning within its boundaries, New Brunswick has plenty to offer its residents in its culturally diverse, vibrant neighborhoods. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Brunswick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.