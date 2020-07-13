/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
65 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Results within 1 mile of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
10 South 8th Avenue
10 South 8th Avenue, Highland Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
This delightful home located in Highland Park, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
81 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
99 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,601
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
1 of 81
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
21 HUNT RD
21 Hunt Road, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large flowing home located in the Somerset Section of Franklin Twp. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Rm, Dining RM, Family Rm, newer baths, new water heater, newer furnace, CAC, newer roof.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Ct
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.
Similar Pages
New Brunswick 1 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Brunswick 3 BedroomsNew Brunswick Accessible ApartmentsNew Brunswick Apartments with Balcony
New Brunswick Apartments with GarageNew Brunswick Apartments with GymNew Brunswick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Brunswick Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Brunswick Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJMorristown, NJ