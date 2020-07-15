/
studio apartments
14 Studio Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$800
407 sqft
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
29 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Results within 1 mile of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 21 at 06:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Results within 5 miles of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,690
597 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 06:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
315 West 8th St 2G - Property Id: 262071 Studio Apartment. Heat and Hot Water is included. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
11 MOUNTAIN BLVD
11 Mountain Boulevard, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$600
Garage & Basement Storage For Rent
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
196 SOMERSET ST
196 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,250
newly renovated one bedroom 3rd floor apartment for rent with parking !
