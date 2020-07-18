All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

916 Timber Ridge Court

916 Timber Ridge Ct · (732) 996-6040
Location

916 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ 07753

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,465

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home a features spacious layout, ample storage space and private patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry grace the gourmet kitchen. In the spa-like baths, you will find ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds as well as granite vanity tops. This home also offers a fully finished basement! The Pointe at Neptune is perfectly situated minutes from some of the area's most beautiful beaches, recreation areas and shopping and dining destinations. The Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, Shark River Park and the eclectic shore town of Asbury Park are just a few of the nearby attractions. Commuting options include the nearby Garden State Parkway and multiple nearby bus and train stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have any available units?
916 Timber Ridge Court has a unit available for $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 Timber Ridge Court have?
Some of 916 Timber Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Timber Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
916 Timber Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Timber Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 916 Timber Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Timber Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Timber Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
