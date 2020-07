Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A RARE RENTAL THREE BEDROOM 21/2 BATH IN A COMFORTABLE NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE YOU CAN STRETCH OUT IN THE OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM RIGHT OFF OF THE EAT IN KITCHEN AND IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, MAYBE A TOY ROOM OR BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR YOU WILL FIND IT HERE, ALONG WITH A DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM & 1/2 BATH OVERSIZED DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE . FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED WAITING FOR A TENANT TO APPRECIATE IT. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, MAJOR SHOPPING, AND THE JERSEY SHORE.